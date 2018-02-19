These are the guys you had a crush on if you grew up in the 90s.

I was a classic 90s kid.

I wore these shoes:

…with cargo pants, and tencel jeans, and for a very brief period an invention called a ‘skort’… which was a skirt at the front and shorts at the back. They were kind of like the mullet of the casual pant world.

I listened to Oasis and Third Eye Blind and Tori Amos and I cried when Kurt Cobain died.

I watched Friends and The Simpsons and talked to my friends for hours on MSN Messenger.

And I also truly believed I was going marry one of these guys (and SO DID YOU):

Jonathan Taylor Thomas

JTT was the middle kid in Home Improvement, possibly the best hardware-based family sitcom of the 1990s.

For years he was plastered over every teenage girl’s bedroom wall and then he kind of just disappeared into teen heartthrob obscurity.

I still kind of daydream about marrying him in the Taylor’s backyard while Wilson looks over the fence.