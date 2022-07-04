From Cosima to Nollsy: Where some of the very first Australian Idol contestants are now.

It’s been 19 years since Australian Idol first hit our TV screens, and huge news: the show is finally coming back in 2023.
Channel Seven has announced its casting call for would-be Idols, inviting "hopefuls aged between 15 and 28" to "showcase their talents".
The iconic nationwide search for a superstar is back! #AustralianIdol is coming to @Channel7 and @7plus in 2023. Think you've got what it takes? Apply now https://t.co/8NSNY0toEw⭐ pic.twitter.com/Tee85lh2Iu— Australian Idol (@AustralianIdol) July 3, 2022
But if you’re anything like us, you still lie awake sometimes at night and think, "I wonder what Cosima De Vito is up to now?"
Well, wonder no more, friends. We’ve dug deep on some of our favourites from the very first season, and this is what we found…
Guy Sebastian
One of the most successful acts from the Australian Idol franchise, Guy, 40, was the show’s very first winner in 2003 and went on to do big things.
Guy is the first Australian male artist to have ever achieved six number one singles and two number one albums in ARIA chart history, receiving more than 30 Platinum singles sales.
Some of the tunes he’s most known for include Battle Scars, Who’s That Girl and Before I Go.
He’s now a dad of two boys with wife Jules, and has sung for several big-name celebrities, including Oprah Winfrey, who specifically requested him when she was in Australia.
In 2019, he went back to his roots of reality TV, appearing as a coach on The Voice Australia.
But our personal highlight is when he became the first artist to represent Australia in the Eurovision song contest in 2015.
