Married at First Sight just showed us what a toxic relationship looks like. 

Over its five seasons, Married at First Sight has shown us a lot of different relationships.

Those who meet and immediately click. Those who are better off as friends. And those who just aren’t that into each other.

And the reality TV show just presented us with a different type of relationship – a very, very toxic one.

Davina and Ryan were matched together by the experts and they’re pretty much a match made in hell.

Ryan’s a laid back larrikin who’s keen to give it a go, and Davina bloody hates him for no discernible reason.

LISTEN: Clare and Jessie Stephens discuss the biggest moments from tonight’s episode. Post continues after audio…



She basically admits at the start of the episode that she’s not into the match and that she will “find something that I hate about you in about an hour”.

She’s got the ick and if she wasn’t on a reality TV show she’d probably be getting as far away from Ryan as she could.

Which is fine, completely fine, but she is on a reality TV show and she can’t get away from him.

So Davina has decided to deal with him in the worst possible way – by just hating everything single thing he does, like breathing and not eating stuff.

Within just three days of their fake marriage it’s become pretty damn toxic – and all of that toxicity is coming from Davina.

Ryan can’t do anything right and Davina really doesn’t even know what she wants him to do.

On tonight’s episode they had a fight over an… oyster.

Ryan had never eaten an oyster before and after he had acclaimed that it “looked like it’s bleeding” he tried one… and immediately dry-wrenched and then spat it out over the balcony.