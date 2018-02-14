So I think we’ve all reached national consensus, that in terms of people we would pick as optimal role models for our daughters, Married At First Sight’s (MAFS) Davina Rankin wouldn’t rank super high.
So he’s what we know. She tried to disrupt the holy sanctimony of reality television romance by trying to steal Dean right from under Tracey’s veil, wasn’t the nicest TV wife to poor Ryan, may currently be on Tinder and MAFS isn’t the only reality TV title on her resume.
However, when certain publications started covering the fact that bikini model / Instagram influencer / fitness instructor once appeared on lad’s mags like Zoo, bikini calendars and more curiously Swedish publication Slitz in 2013, this was underwhelming information.