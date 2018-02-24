UNPOPULAR OPINION: "I feel sorry for Davina."

I feel sorry for Davina. This admission has been met with audible gasps of shock, horror and outrage from my girlfriends at our weekly Married At First Sight dinner, but I am prepared to stand by it.

Let me start by telling you why I don’t feel sorry for Davina. I don’t feel sorry for her because Dean unceremoniously broke his “pinkie swear” at the commitment ceremony, leaving her looking more than a little foolish (I am sure she now realises being dumped by Dean was actually a blessing). Nor did she elicit any sympathy from me when Ryan left her crying on the beach, muttering “f*ck Dean” while walking away from her without a backward glance – in fact I clapped my hands with glee while watching this play out. I don’t feel sorry for her because Tracey nailed her Thursday night with possibly the most class I have ever seen in a reality show confrontation.

I am not friends with Davina. I have never met her in my life, and I don’t really think we would have much in common if we did meet. I don’t think she has been painted as a particularly likeable character during this voyage of MAFS (I say character because we all need to remember this is what these people are – characters at the mercy of reality TV producers, who may or may not be misrepresenting people and situations so that people like me become disproportionately attached to the 7.30pm timeslot).

I don’t think that Davina has done the right thing by Ryan, nor does she deserve the second chance she is so desperately trying to convince him to give her. Ryan deserves better than someone ready to throw him in for a different model, there is no denying that.

Clare and Jessie Stephens recap every tiny detail from Married at First Sight.



I feel sorry for Davina because she is being bullied, shamed and judged by the entire country, while the only real judgement Dean is seeming to face from the public is for his questionable double life as a talentless rapper (VISIONZ anyone? Ugh, NO). I feel sorry for Davina because she is being called a “home wrecker” and a “cheating bride” in every second online and print article, despite the fact that neither her nor Dean are actually REALLY MARRIED and ipso-facto she isn’t actually “cheating” or “ruining a home”.

Sorry for ruining the fun, but these couples have only known each other three weeks. Who hasn’t dated someone for three weeks, and then decided they might not be The One? Most people – but most people don’t do it on TV.

I feel sorry for Davina because she was asked by the “experts” (who, by the way, don’t seem to have done such a great job given the course of events) to justify her behaviour to the other couples and to all of us at home. Last Sunday, “expert” John demanded of her, “Davina, if what if you have done is acceptable, then why is everyone so outraged by you?” while she was visibly awkward on the couch. This was about five minutes after this same “expert” told the other “outraged” couples to shut up and let Dean plead his case to Tracey in private.

Why wasn’t Davina given this courtesy? Is it me, or are even the “experts” placing more guilt on her doorstep? At least the other couples are holding Dean accountable (LOVE them).