"The dark side of dating no one talks about: The constant little heartbreaks."

As someone who has been frequenting dating apps over the past two years, I always find it surprising how little people know about dating burnout. Whether I go on one bad date or a week of bad dates, the questions that always seem to follow are always along the lines of: "When are you getting back on the apps?", "are you talking to anyone else?", "when’s your next date?". The saying (which I’ve completely made up right now) is true. No one is more invested in a single person’s dating life than someone who is in a happy relationship.



The minute I turned 20, my dating life turned into spectacle where people who had found their life partner could laugh at all my terrible dating stories, entertain themselves by asking to see my dating apps, and give their unsolicited first date ideas all while watching from the sidelines knowing that they are safe in their own relationships. If you’re a single woman in your 20s, get ready for your dating life to be only the source of entertainment for the people around you (because let’s face it, people in relationships have literally nothing else going on).

Four years later, I’m still hearing the same things. "You should enjoy being single in your 20s!" "These are your best years", "you don’t want to be in a relationship right now", and the list goes on. As someone who has been single for five years I've come to learn that the only people who say these things are either people who are happily in a relationship, or people who have had the experience of being in a relationship and realised that they’ve just wasted a good chunk of their lives. What these two kinds of people usually forget is that being single in your 20s can suck. Although I really enjoy dating and meeting new people, it is also emotionally draining, tiring and desensitising.