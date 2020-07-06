Daniella Borg never planned to have a large family.

Yet after the Noongar woman gave birth to her first child at 17, she and her partner, Kevin Rule, went on to have eight more. All girls.

"It sort of evolved naturally," she told Mamamia. "I was pretty lucky in the sense that my pregnancies weren't troublesome to the degree that would stop me having another baby. So I carried the babies well, and I think I just was a natural-born mother, if you like.

"I found that out as I went through my parenting experience."

Daniella and her girls, who are now aged between 16 and 33, are the subject of the popular NITV reality show, Family Rules, which charts their beautifully busy life in Western Australia.



Video via NITV

It's a story of culture, of community, challenges and triumphs, and of single motherhood.

Daniella has been raising the girls on her own since 2004 when Kevin was killed in a one-punch attack. After receiving the news via a horrifying phone call, she found herself alone, with a newborn baby and eight other children under 17.﻿

"When you lose a partner, you're mourning, but you're also mourning for your children — and I had nine. I really struggled with that, in terms of making sure that I supported each and every one of them," she said.

"Each was going through grief in their own way because they were all different ages. One was crying that she wanted to go Heaven, and one was just shut down... The only way that I found that I could support them, was to do it together. So we'd often all sit in the lounge room and just talk. And that built our relationship as we went through; we always had each other."

Much of her strength came from her eldest daughters. They supported her, inspired her not to fall into the "deep pit" that opened up with Kevin's death. Putting them first helped her endure.

The Rule girls at their father's grave. Image: Supplied/SBS.