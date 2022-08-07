"He has been made a scapegoat." Why everyone's talking about Daniel Ricciardo.

Produced in collaboration between Netflix and Formula One, Drive To Survive first premiered back in 2019, and as a result, there has never been a larger and more engaged motor racing audience.

Drive To Survive has often been described as the ultimate PR move for Formula One. At a time when the sport was gradually losing supporters due to the consistent dominance of top teams like Mercedes, the soapy docuseries swooped in, bringing back old fans and drawing in new ones by focusing on the stories of the underdogs.

And for many fans, one of their favourite racing drivers is none other than Daniel Ricciardo.

Ricciardo grew up in Perth, Western Australia, and it was his dad who got him into motor sport. Uninterested in school during his final years, Ricciardo focused his attention on racing and entered professional single-seater, open-wheel races.

Ricciardo made his track debut behind the wheel of a Formula One car when he tested for Red Bull Racing at the young driver's test in 2009. He was promoted to their Formula One team in 2014 and scored three wins in his first year at the top team, before moving to Renault in 2019 and eventually joining McLaren in 2021.

Watch the Drive to Survive trailer. Story continues below.



Video via Netflix.

Last year, he won the 2021 Italian Formula One Grand Prix.

So why is everyone talking about him you may be asking?

Well according to reports, Ricciardo is set to be dropped by McLaren. And fans aren't happy about it.

Autosport is reporting that one of the Formula One teams - McLaren - has plans to replace Ricciardo with a young fellow Aussie driver Oscar Piastri for the next season in 2023.

It's a bold move. Although Ricciardo does place outside the top ten in the Formula One driver rankings, he continues to be one of the sport's most popular figures. McLaren has reportedly signed a new contract with his replacement, Piastri, assuming that their plan for Ricciardo's early exit is agreed to.

Because interestingly, Ricciardo is still contracted with McLaren for 2023.