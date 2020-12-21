'I learned to enjoy the little things.' Racing driver Daniel Ricciardo on the silver linings of 2020.

In 2020 of course, Ricciardo's had to lean on a different skill - his optimism - as races, tournaments and meets across every sporting code were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I think it's gotten me to this point to be honest. When you're pursuing such a dream as I had as a kid you need to be optimistic. You need to have faith it's going to work, otherwise you're not going to allow yourself to try. It's my personality, and it's also helped me deal with the pressures of the sport, because getting there is one thing but staying there is another."

It makes him the perfect fit for Optus' new campaign 'It starts with yes', with Ricciardo donating his signed 2020 Formula 1® helmet to be won by an avid fan as the company looks to embody the position that every monumental change can be traced back to one simple word - yes.

It's been a year of stillness and quietness for so many of us, and Ricciardo took that reality one step further ditching his high-flying life as an international sport star for wood chopping on his family's WA farm when we were in the depths of restrictions and lockdown.

"I was out on the farm for a few months. I became a bit more well rounded I would say, as a farmer. In saying that I didn't do much....I chopped some wood. I tried to write some lyrics to some instruments that I don't have or can't play. The biggest thing I got out of it was learning to enjoy little things again," he told Mamamia. "Not having so much technology especially out there on the farm, I just enjoyed having conversations and catching up on real things in life instead of having everyone's heads in a phone. Nature was the one thing I really appreciated this year."