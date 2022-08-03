Kelsi Taylor met Dane Cook when she was 17. They just got engaged.

In April 2017, American comedian and actor Dane Cook introduced his new girlfriend to the world.

Her name was Kelsi Taylor – and she was freshly 18. For context, Cook was 45 at the time. And the 26-year age gap between the pair caused many to raise their eyebrows in Hollywood.

"My girl is one of my favourite people on the planet. I can't say enough good stuff about this incredible woman. I'm a lucky sap [sic] to have her by my side. #relationshipgoals," he wrote online.

For the last five years, the couple have been in a relationship, sharing plenty of pictures together on their socials, as well as doing Instagram Q&A videos about their life together and their age difference.

And this week, Cook and Taylor announced their engagement.

Here's everything we know about their relationship.

How Dane Cook and Kelsi Taylor met.

It has been widely reported that Cook met Taylor through her father, who was a friend of his. At the time, Taylor was 17.

In an Instagram Q&A in 2018, Cook said he properly met Taylor when she came to his house for a games night he was hosting.

"We were friends for a while and soon after fell in like with each and then upgraded to love," he said at the time.

It remains unclear how long the "for a while" friendship period lasted before their relationship commenced.

"When I met Kelsi I had zero idea I was actually meeting my best friend," he later said. "I've never felt so loved and I've never been able to give the amount of love that I can with her. This is a special relationship and she is a special human being and she makes me feel special too. ... I'm happier in my life and career than I've ever been before. Her support and love is the greatest."