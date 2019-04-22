We made it.

After week after week of performances, glitter, sequins and tear-jerking moments – it’s finally over.

Samuel Johnson has been announced as the winner of Dancing with the Stars 2019, beating fellow finalists Courtney Act and Constance Hall.

As well as winning the mirror ball trophy alongside his dancing partner Jorja, Samuel won $50,000 for his chosen charity, Love Your Sister, which was created in memory of his sister Connie.

Watch our first date with Dancing with the Stars contestant Samuel Johnson below. Post continues after video…

“I want to acknowledge Courtney. Courtney is the better dancer,” Samuel said after winning the competition.

“I’m trying to kick cancer in the face. Please help me.”

Reality star Courtney Act came second in the competition with her dance partner Joshua while parenting blogger and author Constance Hall came third in the competition alongside her dance partner, Gustavo.