A tragic loss and a second baby on the way: Where the kids from iCarly are now, 14 years later.

Before we became obsessed with YouTube and TikTok, kids of the 90s and early 2000s followed the fictional life of original vlogger Carly Shay who launched a popular 'web series' with her two best friends.

The hit Nickelodeon series, iCarly, followed the shenanigans of friends Carly, Sam and Freddie, as well as Carly's older brother Spencer, who she lived with. There was also a guy called Gibby who liked taking his shirt off but we'll get to that later.

Now, 14 years after the show's premiere, ViacomCBS announced that the series will be rebooted on US-based streaming service Paramount+ later this year.

According to ViacomCBS’ official description, the reboot will serve as "a new chapter for the most successful kids’ sitcom of all time" and will see "original cast members Miranda Cosgrove, Nathan Kress, and Jerry Trainor join new friends for a look at these characters’ present-day lives, adventures and comedic mishaps".

At this stage the date hasn't been confirmed, but we were given a first look in a teaser video last week.

Ahead of the new series, we decided to take a look at what the kids of iCarly are doing now. All of whom are now very much adults. One cast member even has a kid of their own.

Without further ado, here's what the cast of iCarly are doing now.

Miranda Cosgrove (Carly Shay)

Image: Nickelodeon/Getty.