4 years ago, Dakota Johnson confronted Ellen DeGeneres. Now let's re-examine what really happened.

The opinion that Dakota Johnson single-handedly destroyed Ellen DeGeneres' career is one held by many.

Before their controversial interview, Ellen was most known for her incessant dancing, pranking celebrities, giving cash to charities, interviewing small children, and for lending her voice to a perpetually confused big blue fish.

Oh, and for having her '90s sitcom Ellen cancelled after she came out as gay.

But these days, Ellen is forever tainted by a five-minute interview. An interview with Dakota Johnson about the actor's 30th birthday party; or, more specifically, Ellen's insistence that she wasn't invited to the actor's 30th birthday party.

Watch the now-infamous chat below. Post continues after video.



Video via The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Ellen invited Dakota to appear on The Ellen Show on November 27, 2019, to promote her then-upcoming film The Peanut Butter Falcon.

"You turned 30," Ellen innocently began. "How was the party? I wasn't invited."

This was the wrong thing to say to Dakota Johnson.

"Actually, no – that's not the truth, Ellen," she sniped back playfully.