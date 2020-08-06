In 2016, Netflix shared Daisy's story with the world. This week, her family are in mourning.

Content warning: The following deals with suicide and details of sexual assault that may be triggering.

Melinda Coleman lost her hero this week: a young American woman who survived a sexual assault at the age of 14 and went on to become a fierce advocate for others who'd endured similar trauma.

That young woman was her 23-year-old daughter, Daisy.

"My daughter Catherine Daisy Coleman [died by suicide] tonight," Melinda posted to Facebook on Tuesday, US time.

"She was my best friend and amazing daughter... I wish I could have taken the pain from her! She never recovered from what those boys did to her and it’s just not fair. My baby girl is gone."

Daisy, 23, was a hero to many. Her story of strength in the face of stunning injustice went around the world in 2016 via the Netflix documentary, Audrie and Daisy.

Watch: Audrie and Daisy's story.



Video via Netflix

The film, which premiered at the 2016 Sundance Film Festival, explored the shame that is so often leveraged upon sexual assault survivors, the culture of disbelief and the barriers to obtaining a criminal conviction.

It charted Daisy's 2012 case in parallel with another that occurred the same year, thousands of kilometres away in California: that of Audrie Pott, a 15-year-old who was sexually assaulted by three of her classmates after falling unconscious at a house party. The assault was recorded on a mobile phone and nude photographs were circulated around her high school.

A week later, Audrie took her own life.

Her three attackers ultimately served between 30 and 45 days in juvenile hall.

The Netflix film became Audrie's voice, one that Daisy continued to amplify in the years that followed, despite her own trauma.

Daisy's story.

It was after midnight on January 8, 2012; the dead of winter in the midwestern US state of Missouri.

Daisy Coleman, 14, sneaked out of her Maryville family home to join a small gathering at a house nearby.