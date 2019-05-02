"Every mutt is an absolute legend": 7 things all owners of mixed-breed dogs know to be true.

I’ve always had mixed-breed dogs – or mutts, mongrels, or bitsers, or whatever you want to call them.

I like to call them bitsers, because that’s what mine have been – bits of this, bits of that.

Dogs can tell when you’re upset, and they want to help. Post continues after video.

I’ve never wanted to buy a purebred pup while there are dogs somewhere out there being put to death, just because their parents weren’t the same breed. And having had four mixed breed dogs – Pugwash, Bongo, Missy and Indy – I’d never have anything else. Here’s why:

1. Mixed-breed dogs have so much character.

While you know what you’re getting with a purebred dog (Labradors are ravenous and slightly gormless, Kelpies will destroy everything you hold dear if you don’t take them for 17 walks a day), mixed-breed dogs have a personality all their own. Every mutt I’ve known has been an absolute legend.

2. You’re walking around with a conversation starter.

You have a riddle wrapped in an enigma on the end of your leash. Everyone wants to know exactly what your dog is, and if you’re not quite sure yourself, they’ll have an opinion. German shepherd crossed with dachshund? Is that even possible?

3. They always look scruffy.

Mixed breed dogs are not the supermodels of the dog world, like the Afghans or the Whippets. You can put a diamante collar on them, but they’re still a scruffy dog with a diamante collar. And that is a big part of their charm.