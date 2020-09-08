OPINION: ‘I’m a 2021 bride and no, you should not be having your 2020 wedding.’

Let me start by saying I love weddings. I’m not one of those people who complains when they receive their fifth wedding invitation for the year or the type who eye-rolls when a couple calls their wedding day "the best day of their lives."

I love seeing people in love and I definitely love celebrating love. But I also know what I’m going to say next, to anyone getting married in 2020 at least (or those trying to), will be deeply unpopular.

Should you be having your wedding in the middle of a global pandemic? Look, probably not. Actually, on second thought, make that definitely not.

Video via Mamamia

As someone who is getting married in 2021, I completely get it. It’s a sh*t time for everyone, particularly those of us who happened to get engaged prior to the dumpster fire that this year descended into.

Being in the depths of planning my own wedding, I also know what you’re going to say in rebuttal. It sounds like this:

‘But we’re enforcing the four square metre rule.’

‘But all of our guests will be seated.’

‘But we’re not having a dance floor.’

‘But we’re going to give our bridal party masks to match their outfits!’

The list goes on and I know you’re doing all you possibly can to hold onto the tiny sliver of hope that your wedding day can go ahead. You’re reading all the news updates, you’re talking to all the vendors, you’re abiding by all the rules and restrictions.

Not to mention the fact that the wedding industry itself, is hurting too. From florists to bakers, photographers, videographers, performers, stylists, planners and everything in between, we all know the wedding industry provides and supports a lot of jobs. We want our weddings to go ahead not just for ourselves, but to support an industry that is struggling like so many.

All of this considered, can I just put it to you this way with a few scenarios: