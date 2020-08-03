'Can I still get takeaway coffee?' Exactly what Melbourne's stage four lockdown means.

Five million Melburnians have spent their first night under a citywide curfew, with Victoria now declared a state of disaster.

On Sunday, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews announced a number of tough new COVID-19 regulations designed to limit movement in Melbourne and mitigate the spread of the deadly illness.

It is the most extreme lockdown Australia has seen during this pandemic.

Here's exactly what you need to know.

What are Melbourne's new restrictions?

There's a lot of new rules in Melbourne.

Residents are only allowed to exercise for an hour a day and can't travel more than 5km from home. Groups cannot be more than two people and recreational sports such as tennis and golf have been banned altogether.

For shopping, only one person per household can shop for groceries each day.

With a state of disaster declared, police now have additional powers to fine anyone caught breaking curfew or outside a 5km radius of their home without a reasonable excuse.

Video via Sky News

What is the new curfew?

In metropolitan Melbourne, there is a nightly curfew from 8pm to 5am. This means Melburnians cannot leave their home during those hours unless for work, essential health, care or safety reasons.

There are some exemptions and the Victorian Government stresses that you can leave your home if there is family violence or in the case of an emergency.

Can I see my partner in stage 4 lockdown?

Yes. There will be an exemption for people to visit their intimate partners, even if that means going outside the 5km radius limit.

Andrews said: "The arrangements in relation to intimate partners are unchanged. The arrangements in relation to shared custody are unchanged. Things like five-kilometre rules and reasons to leave your home, they don’t apply in those circumstances."