The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Monday August 17.

Victoria reported another 16 deaths from the virus on Sunday, as the government extended the state of emergency until September 13.

Eleven were linked to nursing homes and there were now 2075 active infections in aged care.

Premier Daniel Andrews said while he could not guarantee there would be no more outbreaks across other sites, the situation had improved.

Overall, Victoria reported another 279 virus infections across the state on Sunday, taking the total number of active infections to 7671.

243 fines were handed out in just 24 hours over the weekend. Melbournians under stage four restrictions pictured above exercising in Albert Park. Image: Darrian Traynor. The numbers continued the downward trend in the seven-day average, suggesting the worst of the second wave had passed.

A surfer who drove more than 140km in search of better waves is among the latest group of Victorians fined for breaching quarantine rules.

Police said the man living in Torquay had travelled to surf at Castle Cove because there were "no waves on the east side".

Victoria Police on Sunday said 243 fines had been handed to individuals in the past 24 hours for breaching the Chief Health Officer's directions.

They included 84 curfew breaches, 30 at vehicle checkpoints and 28 for failing to wear a face covering without a valid reason.

Two men had travelled from Bayswater to Bonnie Doon to collect clothes, while four people caught driving in Wyndham during curfew hours said they were going to buy cigarettes.

NSW recording low infections, but cases with an "unknown source" still a cause for concern.

NSW has recorded one death and its lowest number of coronavirus cases in more than a month but the state continues to be plagued by community transmissions from an unknown source.

A man in his 80s has become NSW's latest virus fatality, with just five new cases recorded to 8pm Saturday.

Three of the five are connected to the Tangara School for Girls cluster, which has so far been linked to 25 cases in total in Sydney's northwest.