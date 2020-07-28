'A bride-to-be wrote a "rude" note to her potential guests. I wish I could send out the same one.'

There’s no pretty way to put this, so I’m just going to come out and say it. If you’re planning a wedding in 2020, niceties when it comes to your guests are well and truly out the window.

Because as if planning all of the logistics of a wedding isn’t difficult and time consuming enough, how about we throw in a pandemic just to make things a little more interesting, shall we? said no bride-to-be, ever.

That’s why, as someone who is currently in the depths of wedding planning, when I came across a note a UK bride included with her wedding invitations, I immediately sent it to my sister along with the words ‘I want to send this with my invites lol’.

You can see the note below:

This was included in an actual wedding invitation. pic.twitter.com/qidA7SO6CJ — Mary von Aue (@von_owie) July 23, 2020

Of course, I was joking. And my sister’s response went along the lines of ‘could you imagine how our family would react if you did.' And I most certainly can. Hint: it would not be good.

It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to understand why sending a letter like this might not go down so well. It’s a move that has been labelled as “tacky” and “rude” online.

But I’d bet that most brides who have seen it after having a good laugh wish it was a letter that was socially acceptable for them to send. Myself included.

Now for the record, I would never send a letter like this to my guests because you can bet most of them probably wouldn’t want to come after being informed they’ve been placed into ‘Group A’ or ‘Groups B & C’ like a herd of sheep.

It’s definitely not subtle. Yet logistically speaking, it does make a lot of sense. And let’s not forget that most couples planning a wedding do this sort of grouping anyway, it’s just not a process that is often brought to the attention of your guests (clearly, for good reason).