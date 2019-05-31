Courtney Herron was killed on Saturday. Then a guide to targeting women resurfaced online.

“Woolworths Melbourne Central (Metro) and the Professors Walk Cafe at the University of Melbourne (during university semesters) are the best day-game venues in the Melbourne CBD.”

“This is because of the consistent high turnover rate (and hence quantity) of solo girls 5/10 and above and the logistical setup making it very easy and natural to open/approach girls.

“We know game is a numbers game and hence these venues allow you to approach a large quantity of girls in a short amount of time.”

This creepy, cringe-worthy and downright offensive paragraph is the introduction to a guide.

A guide to targeting women in the city of Melbourne.

Yes, you read that correctly.

Women and violence the hidden numbers. Post continues after video.

Video by MMC

A man known as ‘sonderho’ posted the delightful datasheet on a forum in 2017.

It includes words like “targets” and “jailbait” and discusses the differences between “daygame and nightgame.”

It’s resurfaced now in 2019, and we’re looking at it in a whole new light.

In the past 12 months – four women have been murdered on the streets of Melbourne.

Last weekend, Courtney Herron was bashed to death in a park she’d been sleeping rough in.

Next month marks 12 months since 24-year-old comedian, Eurydice Dixon, was murdered 900 metres from her home.

In January this year, 21-year-old foreign exchange student, Aiia Maasarwe, was murdered after stepping off a Route 86 tram.

And in April, 32-year-old Natalie Angok was found dead in Chinatown.

“Violence against women is absolutely about men’s behaviour, it’s not about women’s behaviour,” Assistant Commissioner Luke Cornelius told a media conference after the most recent discovery – the body of 25-year-old Herron.

“Every time I hear about a woman being attacked – for me as a man – it gives me some pause for reflection about what it is in our community that makes men think it’s OK to attack women, or take what they want from women,” he said, The Age reports.