'I was turning into an a**hole.' 8 celebrity couples who broke up and got back together.

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren weren't always as happy as they might appear on social media.

During an interview on the Whine Down with Jana Kramer podcast, Warren — who met Alba when working as a director's assistant on her 2004 film Fantastic Four — confessed he once "dumped her" because he, in his own words, was "an a**hole".

"When we first started dating, I was really jealous of other guys and the attention she was getting from other guys. It just wasn’t making me feel good," he recalled on the podcast.

"I was always a pretty confident person in my own — kind of walking my own path and really happy there, and next thing you know I'm looking up and feeling jealous all the time."

"I was like, 'I hate feeling like this.' I was turning into an a**hole, and so we broke up."

Of course, their split didn't last long.

Jessica Alba and Warren Cash with their children Honor, Haven and Hayes. Image: Instagram @jessicaalba.