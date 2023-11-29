Picture this: you’re nestled comfortably in your seat cruising towards your holiday destination when a flight attendant’s voice breaks through the silence:

Ladies and gentlemen, both pilots are incapacitated. Are there any passengers who could land this plane with assistance from air traffic control?

If you think you could manage it, you’re not alone. Survey results published in January indicate about one-third of adult Americans think they could safely land a passenger aircraft with air traffic control’s guidance. Among male respondents, the confidence level rose to nearly 50 per cent.

Can a person with no prior training simply guide everyone to a smooth touchdown?

We’ve all heard stories of passengers who saved the day when the pilot became unresponsive. For instance, last year Darren Harrison managed to land a twin-engine aircraft in Florida – after the pilot passed out – with the guidance of an air traffic controller who also happened to be a flight instructor.

However, such incidents tend to take place in small, simple aircraft. Flying a much bigger and heavier commercial jet is a completely different game.

You can’t always rely on autopilot.

A pilot spends about 90 per cent of their time monitoring autopilot systems and making sure everything is working as intended. The other 10 per cent is spent managing problems, taxiing, taking off and landing.