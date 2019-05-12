CULT BUY: The $5 Cotton On slipper socks so comfy, I wish I'd bought more than one pair.

Anyone else’s feet starting to feel a bit chilly lately?

You’re not imagining it. Across Australia, evening temperatures have started to drop, which means it’s time to bring out your trackies, long sleeve pj tops and the grubby chocolate-stained hoodie you’ve been wearing every winter for at least a decade.

As for your tootsies, I stumbled across a life changing (OK, more like toe-changing) pair of slipper socks that are SO GOD DAMN COMFY.

They’re called the Rubi Slipper Socks and, guys, they’re ONLY $5.

Basically, the Rubi Slipper Socks are, as the name suggests, a hybrid product featuring the best parts of thick, snuggly socks and fleecy slippers.

They also come in seven patterns: leopard, snow leopard, zebra stripes, pastel stripes, baby pink with black spots, navy spots and grey with fluro stripes.