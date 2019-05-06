Search
fashion

10 outfits from Target that will literally solve your winter wardrobe crisis.

Target
Thanks to our brand partner, Target

A wise woman once told me that when you’re complimented on any item of clothing – whether it be shoes, a dress or a brand new hat – there’s a wrong way to respond.

“Do not say ‘thank you’ and go on with your day,” she said.

“Because ‘oh, wow, I love that dress!’ is not a statement. It’s a question. And it’s your duty to answer.”

They require precisely two answers, she explained.

The first is where you got it from. The second is how much it cost you.

No one wants to hear, “A flea market in Italy last year!” That is not remotely helpful, and also raises suspicions that you might be… lying.

The person desperately wants to learn that your new top is from Target and it cost $25. And then with four clicks of an excited thumb, she would like that top delivered to her doorstep so she can wear it out to dinner on Thursday night. Understand?

There is status in wearing great clothes that also happen to be absurdly affordable – and Target nails it every season. And for all body types too.

Target’s brand new Winterspell range will have you completely covered for the cold weather, and by mixing and matching, you can have a whole winter wardrobe for $300.

Here are 10 of our favourite looks, modelled by Nama Winston, writer, lover of fashion and wrangler of an 11-year-old son; Holly Wainwright, author and mum-of-two, and fan of all things blue; and me, writer, podcaster and relentless pursuer of work-appropriate clothing.

Nama wears…

Lily Loves Knitwear Pullover – Red, $25

Lily Loves Animal Print Skirt – Black/Red Print, $25

Bounty Western Boots – Black, $39

Nama Winston wears Target WinterSpell range.
Nama Winston wears Target Winterspell range.
Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

We're All So Ashamed

Mamamia Out Loud

The Weirdest Gift A Celebrity Has Ever Received

The Spill

Renya Xydis On Getting Salon Smooth Hair At Home

You Beauty
ADVERTISEMENT

Sherpa Jacket - Black, $59

Relaxed Crew Embellished Tee - Moi, $15

Lily Loves High Rise Jeans - Indigo, $25

Bounty Western Boots - Black, $39

Target WinterSpell range.
Nama Winston wears Target Winterspell range.

Perry Volume Sleeve Blouse - Black Magnolia, $35

Lily Loves High Rise Jeans - Indigo, $25

Nama Winston wears Target WinterSpell range.
Nama Winston wears Target Winterspell range.
ADVERTISEMENT

Elastic Waisted Maxi Dress - Paisley Scarf, $49

Nama Winston wears Target WinterSpell range.
Nama Winston wears Target Winterspell range.

Holly wears...

Fisherman Ribbed Cardigan - Grey Marle, $39

Dannii Minogue Petites Long Sleeve Relaxed Shirt - Stripe, $39

Lily Loves High Rise Jeans - Indigo, $25

Blair Ankle Boots - Gold Deer, $25

Holly Wainwright wears Target WinterSpell range.
Holly Wainwright wears Target Winterspell range.
ADVERTISEMENT

V-Neck Knitted Sweater - Sky Marle, $25

Lily Loves High Rise Jeans - Indigo, $25

Holly Wainwright wears Target WinterSpell range.
Holly Wainwright wears Target Winterspell range.

V-Neck Knitted Sweater - Sky Marle, $25

Tiered Frill Skirt - Black Magnolia, $35

Bounty Western Boots - Gold Deer, $39

Holly Wainwright wears Target WinterSpell range.
Holly Wainwright wears Target Winterspell range.
ADVERTISEMENT

Jessie wears...

Puffer Jacket - Black, $39

Dannii Minogue Petites Short Sleeve Jersey Tee - White, $15

Lily Loves High Rise Jeans - Indigo, $25

Beth Ankle Boots - Black, $39

Jessie Stephens wears Target Winterspell range.

Ellie High Neck Shirred Blouse - Paisley Scarf, $39

Lily Loves High Rise Jeans - Indigo, $25

Beth Ankle Boots - Black, $39

Jessie Stephens wears Target Winterspell range.
ADVERTISEMENT

Fifi Felt Beret - Oatmeal, $10

Crew Neck Knitted Sweater - Spearmint Marle, $25

Lily Loves High Rise Jeans - Indigo, $25

Beth Ankle Boots - Black, $39

Jessie Stephens wears Target Winterspell range.

Stylist Roma D'Arrietta says the stand-out pieces from the Target range include the print dresses and the classic knitwear.

“Everything goes with everything quite easily,” she said about the Winterspell range.

This season, Romy says animal prints, green and high-waisted crop pants are trending, with skinny jeans being a universal staple.

To flatter your body shape, Romy advises opting for an open neck knit if you’ve got bigger breasts, whereas a high neck will be more flattering for women with smaller breasts.

She also suggests women purchase a puffer jacket, leather jacket and a knit they love - all available at Target.

That way, you’ll be warm and stylish this winter.

What's your go-to item this winter? Tell us in the comments below.

This content was brought to you with thanks by our brand partner, Target.

Target

The Target A/W collection embodies bold, rich tones, celestial motives, dark florals and graphic prints. Explore the range of new season knits, snuggly teddy fleece and flowing maxi skirts and dresses in store or online at target.com.au.

Tags:
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???
MY PROFILE
My Profile
COMMUNITY
Conversations
My Comments
Comment Feed
ARTICLES
My Saved
My Extras
My Mamamia
What's New?
Community Guidelines
Logout