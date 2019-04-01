CULT BUY: Meet the $20 midi dress that everyone will be wearing this winter.

It’s finally happening – winter is coming.

The nights are getting darker, the days are getting cooler and suddenly we’re reaching for our ugg boots again.

But there’s a problem.

Watch the trailer for Mamamia’s upcoming new podcast The Split here. Post continues below…

Dressing for winter can be really, really hard.

When all you really want to wear is your PJs and slippers, it can be super tough to find something to wear that’s warm and still stylish.

And to make matters even worse, winter clothes always tend to be so much more expensive.

But we’ve found a solution.

If you need a winter outfit that will hit that perfect balance between dressy and laid back, you’ll love the new midi dress Cotton On have recently released.

It’s called the Lena Midi Dress and it’ll cost you $19.99.