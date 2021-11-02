House prices are rising by $5600 a week. How the f*** am I meant to jump on to the property ladder?

In my childhood I was sold a dream.

Work hard, save lots, spend very little and you will be able to buy a house one day.

It might be a bit of a fixer-upper, it may not be your 'forever home', but it'll be your slice of the pie that you can work on, live in and sell when you need to up-size.

Well, I'm calling bulls**t. Because no matter how hard I save, or how many property must-haves I scratch off my list, I have been well and truly priced out of the Australian housing market.

Video via YouTube.

In case you missed it, house prices across the nation - but particularly in Greater Sydney where I live - have outrun inflation rates and increased by 550 per cent since the early 1990s.

To translate that into dollars, a house that cost $200,000 to buy 20 years ago now costs $1.3 million.

And while that seems like a fantastical and unrealistic growth, it's exactly what I'm seeing on the streets.

In the last month alone, I inspected three two-bedroom apartments of varying levels of grossness and at the top of my budget, and all three of them sold at auction for $250,000 more than their listed price.

None of them had a garage or parking spot. None of them had aircon or ceiling fans. None of them had dishwashers.

But don't worry, they did have unique features of their own:

One of them had a missing window. One building had a Soviet-era-esque wooden elevator. And one had toxic black mould.

All of them sold for over $1 million.

A wooden lift, a questionable cooker and a v. drafty window, OH MY. Image: Supplied + Mamamia.