5 ways the economic impact of COVID-19 will seep into our day-to-day lives.

“It almost certainly will happen. It happens every recession: The property market slows down and prices fall.”

Mickenbecker predicts housing prices will fall by approximately 10 to 15 per cent in Sydney and Melbourne, and perhaps a little less so in other capitals.

So, if you had the means, does that mean it’s a good time to buy a house?

“For the right businesses and for the right properties, it can be a great buying opportunity. The problem people have, of course, is recognising where the bottom of the market is, or even close to where the bottom of the market is. You’ll never get that right every time,” the finance expert explains. “It’s very tricky to tell.”

And what about the renting market?

“Rent will fall,” Mickenbecker states. “When you’ve cut out a whole bunch of overseas students in the country, a lot of demand for properties has gone.

“So the supply of properties for permanent rental is up, and demand is right down.”

In fact, Mickenbecker had some advice for tenants: “When your lease is up, talk to your landlord about a rent reduction. Your landlord is going to want to keep you, if you’ve been a good tenant, and your landlord will be conscious of the fact that rents have gone down.

“So don’t just renew, look for a rent reduction.”

Clothing

Retail industries have suffered a devastating consequence of the fallout from the pandemic.

It is expected we will see big discounts from retailers, as they struggle to win their share of consumers’ restricted spending.

What the history of recessions tells us, Mickenberk explains, is that clothing spending will fall.

“The bricks-and-mortar retailers have been on a downward slide now for many, many years. It’s a long-term trend. And during hibernation, we’ve all learned that online shopping is pretty easy.

“They’re going to struggle even more to try win their share of the dollar being spent.”

Mickenbecker says to expect significant discounts from local malls in particular.

Travel