“Should I buy a house right now?” What experts predict about Australian property prices.

“There’s actually a shortage of supply at the moment — that is, new properties coming on the market —and that’s largely because a lot of people who would have put their property on the market are sitting on their hands and just waiting out this COVID mess,” he said. “But in most states, there was still plenty of pent-up demand [to buy]. So that’s what’s holding prices up.”

In other words, while there may have been 35 per cent fewer listings at the end of April compared to the same time a year ago, what was available was still being snapped up.

This is where the situation is likely to be different from major economic crises in the past. The Federal Government has provided huge economic relief packages (JobKeeper and JobSeeker) and banks have put a freeze on repayments for those in need, which means people are more likely to hang on to their homes.

“Forced sales or mortgagee sales and that type of thing will be minimal,” Kelly said. “Purely because property owners have the ability to hit the pause button on their mortgage if they’re in a bit of financial trouble.”

Will prices drop soon? And by how much?

Probably.

As UNSW economist, Nigel Stapledon, put it via The Conversation, “In the housing market, the bottom line is there will be a pullback by buyers and that will take momentum out of the market, and we could see some price falls”.

The most common prediction seems to be a 10 per cent (or thereabouts) drop in the short term. That’s nationwide. And of course, different cities and regions will be impacted differently. (Sydney and Melbourne markets, for example, are more reliant on overseas buyers and international students, and so are likely to suffer more while borders remain closed.)

Kelly stresses, though, that these numbers are best guesses. So don’t put too much stock in headlines crowing about a major slump.

“You could read 10 different reports and they’ll have 10 different opinions at the moment. And that’s because nobody really knows,” Kelly said. “All the information that I can give you is what’s actually happening on the ground at the moment, and that’s very different to a 30 per cent fall in house prices.”

He believes May and June sales figures will paint a clearer picture.

“At the moment, all of the economists and all the banks are working on data which isn’t really accurate,” he said. “Property sales have a long lag time. From the time they come into the market, then they get sold and then they settle, can be 30, 60 or 90 days, in most cases. So the numbers that are being looked at at the moment don’t quite correlate with what’s happening on the ground.”

So, is now a good time to buy?

If you have a stable income, it could be.

“In this environment, buyers who are in very secure jobs are actually in an improved position because the overall market is weaker,” Nigel Stapledon wrote. “Coronavirus will take out a group of buyers – those adopting a wait-and-see approach or who are simply unable to buy due to reduced income.”