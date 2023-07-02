"I love him, I love him, I'm so sorry." Just 5 of the most bizarre celebrity apologies of all time.

As an image of a woman holding a ukulele went obscenely viral, I knew I was witnessing internet history.
This video — from YouTuber Colleen Ballinger — is the new barometer for just how badly a celebrity apology can go. And it's not like there isn't much competition.
Celebrity apologies are almost a daily occurrence at this rate, but sometimes, one comes along that's just so strange or inappropriate that it goes down in history as bad, cringe or darkly comedic. Or sometimes, you get the trifecta.
So, here are five celebrity apologies that have done just that.
Colleen Ballinger's ukulele apology.
An instant classic in the worst way.
ICYMI, YouTuber Colleen Ballinger has faced weeks of allegations from former fans (and now employees), alleging a range of inappropriate behaviour, from unpaid labour to asking sexual questions to young teens in group chats.