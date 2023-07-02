"I love him, I love him, I'm so sorry." Just 5 of the most bizarre celebrity apologies of all time.

After weeks of silence on the matter, Ballinger arrived back on YouTube with a 10-minute apology video. Except she didn't speak about the controversy - instead, she sang.

While strumming a ukulele, Ballinger compared the accusations to a "toxic gossip train" headed for "manipulation station", as the rest of the internet "tie me to the tracks and harass me for my past".

"Some people are saying things about me that just aren't true," she suggested in her song. "Even though my team has strongly advised me not to say what I'm going to say, I realised they never said I couldn't sing about what I want to say."

To put it lightly, it did not go down well.

Kristen Stewart's out-of-character declaration of love.

The year was 2012, and Twilight and its stars were the biggest things in the world.

So, when Kristen Stewart was photographed kissing married director Rupert Sanders, the world exploded.

Of course, at the time Stewart was dating her co-star Robert Pattinson, but the pair were EXTREMELY private, which made Stewart's apology statement very out-of-character.

The statement read:

"I'm deeply sorry for the hurt and embarrassment I've caused to those close to me and everyone this has affected. This momentary discretion has jeopardised the most important thing in my life, the person I love and respect the most, Rob. I love him, I love him, I’m so sorry."

What made this bizarre was the fact that it was the first time she or Pattinson had even acknowledged their relationship publicly. Everyone knew, but they never officially confirmed it until that very dramatic moment.

As a result, "I love him, I love him, I'm so sorry," has lived rent-free in my mind for more than a decade.

