'I didn't question the script.' 5 actors who apologised for their movie roles.

Right now, fans of the book It Ends With Us are furious.

Mostly because every single image currently coming out of the filming process is not at all what fans believe the movie should be. Blake Lively is set to play Lily in the chart-topping Colleen Hoover novel while Justin Baldoni will portray Ryle.

The main issue is that in It Ends With Us, both of the characters are in college, much younger and just, overall, different.

The author of It Ends With Us is taking full blame. "As I started making this movie, I'm like, we need to age them out, because I messed up," she said. "So that's my fault."

She explained that she wanted to right a wrong from the original novel. "Back when I wrote It Ends With Us, the new adult (genre) was very popular," Hoover explained. "You were writing college-age characters. That's what I was contracted to do. I made Lily very young. I didn't know that neurosurgeons went to school for 50 years. There's not a 20-something neurosurgeon."

While It Ends With Us hasn't come out yet, it doesn't bode well for the film that people associated with the movie are already apologising and justifying their decisions.