How an influencer lied to her followers about Coachella for three days and got away with it.

So dedicated to giving her followers a complete insiders look at what it’s like to go to one of the world’s most recognisable music festivals, the singer also posted videos and updates to her Instagram story over the whole weekend, from inside her hotel room to in amongst festival goers on the grass.

Only, Gabbie wasn’t at Coachella. She faked the whole thing.

In a video uploaded to her more than six million YouTube subscribers on Tuesday, Gabbie explained exactly how she managed to fake her entire Coachella social media coverage.

“Social media is a lie,” she said in the video that’s been viewed over two million times at the time of publishing. (Watch a snippet from Gabbi’s ‘I Faked Going To Coachella’ video below, post continues after video.)

“I talk to a lot of people leading up to the festival, and it seems like not many people look forward to Coachella. Going to Coachella for most people is weeks of preparation, thousands of dollars into outfits, hair, makeup, extensions, weaves, wigs, alcohol, hotels, food, accommodation, tickets – it’s an investment. Sometimes it pays off… but it feels like a lot of work for something you’re not enjoying.

“What I’m saying is, there’s a lot of people who go and don’t enjoy the experience, but they’re going just because of Instagram.”

The 23-minute long video shows exactly how Gabbie was able to fake her Coachella weekend, from printing out fake wristbands and pretending to get ready with friends in someone else’s house, to photoshoots in an empty park perfect for photoshopping people into the background of.

She also enlisted the help of a friend to photoshop real people and scenes from Coachella into the background of her photos.