How an influencer lied to her followers about Coachella for three days and got away with it.

Over the Easter long weekend, Gabbie Hanna’s 3 million-plus Instagram followers scrolled through her Coachella posts with envy.
“Wow you look incredible babe,” one commenter wrote on a picture of the YouTuber and Instagram influencer dressed as a Coachella ‘anime queen’, complete with a baby pink wig worn in space buns and festival wristbands.
View this post on Instagram
On another photo of Gabbie sitting on the grass wearing a rainbow bikini top and covered in glitter, presumably taking a rest in the middle of her weekend-long stay at the California music festival, another commented, “Where is your top from, obsessed!!”
View this post on Instagram
Top Comments
> “People look at people on Instagram and social media, and they think, ‘Wow their life is impossibly perfect’
Yeah, no... I tend to think, 'Good God these people look like dickheads. Just, honestly, bottom of the barrel dickheads.'
All that good live music and all they worry about is how they look on snapchat.Serious priority problem
Also - ‘Why is she sitting like that, it can’t be comfortable.’ And ‘why is she pulling that face?’ Or ‘Why are these people always looking at their feet in photos?’
Umm ... have been to live music recently. Trying to enjoy the performance when people around you are at the stage having their back to the performer to get selfies. GRRRRRR...
Sorry Simon, I had the camera set on panorama and yet somehow missed you draped laviciously on the grass. ;o)