From hero to villain: What Ciarran's 'rebrand' tells us about the power of reality TV editing.

A lot can change in 10 months, but none of us saw the 180 degree switch in public opinion towards former-Bachelorette fave Ciarran Stott coming.

In October last year, Ciarran became a darling of Australia when he appeared on Angie Kent's season of The Bachelorette. We saw him as this fabulous modern day man who didn't let his inhibitions bother him. He was sensitive and open-minded, and open to a leopard print necktie, earrings and a little makeup.

We laughed at his willingness to pose naked in front of Angie, Yvie and the other bachelors for a live drawing class. Then we cried when he cried, as he tearfully told Angie about how his nan had died and he needed to leave the mansion as he was no longer in the right headspace.

Even after the episode of him leaving aired, viewers and social media rallied behind him to be the one handing out roses in 2020 as the next Bachelor.

Currently, we're watching Ciarran hand out roses - at this point in time to Kiki Morris, from Richie Strahan's season of The Bachelor - during Bachelor in Paradise.

And this Ciarran is different. Except, well, he's actually not.

BIP Ciarran is toxic and possessive, sparking fights based on 'bro code' because someone he knows from a reality TV show took his ex-girlfriend on a date without asking him first.

He lies, or at least omits information: Like on Sunday night's episode, when he told Kiki he had slept with Jess Brody earlier in Paradise, only after other women suggested she might not know everything she should.

Then there was the revelation he was still speaking to his ex Renee while filming The Bachelorette, and they got back together for a couple of months after he returned to Darwin.