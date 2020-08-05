Run for the hills: All the red flags we saw in Kiki and Ciarran’s relationship last night.

To catch up on all the Bachelor in Paradise Australia 2020 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our Bachelor in Paradise hub page.

Palm trees aren't the only thing fluttering about in the Fijian breeze on Bachelor in Paradise.

There are also the flags.

You must have seen them?

They're big and red, and tend to wave furiously when Ciarran Stott and Kiki Morris talk about their relationship.

﻿Watch: Ciarran assured Kiki he won't be unfaithful. Only, he did it in a rather unsettling way.

﻿ Video via Channel 10





These proverbial pennants were particularly obvious on Tuesday night's episode.

See, Osher recruited human lie detector, Steven Van Aperen, to interview the couples and determine if they're mutually committed.

We presume we can trust Mr Van Aperen's conclusions because a) Osher said he trained with the FBI, and b) he was wearing a suit. In Fiji. In summer. Only a very serious professional would be prepared to endure that level of discomfort.﻿

After interviewing Kiki and Ciarran (who go by the couple name... Kiki), he arrived at the following conclusion: "I don't think there's a future. I think it will run its course and I think it will fizz out like fireworks."

Ok. Ok. Perhaps you don't consider minute eyebrow movements and shoulder shrugs to be actual evidence that their relationship isn't healthy and secure.

But there were plenty of other moments that seemed suspiciously red-flag-like.

Let's start with Ciarran's response to whether he is capable of having a monogamous relationship with Kiki.

The Melbourne man has been open about his history of infidelity, including the affair that ended his pre-Paradise relationship with fellow cast member, Renee Barrett.