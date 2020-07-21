To catch up on all the Bachelor in Paradise Australia 2020 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our Bachelor in Paradise hub page.

Last night, the Bachelor in Paradise dinner table looked like something straight out of UnREAL, or actually... just Australia's trashiest, most dramatic reality show Married At First Sight.

There were apologies and people storming off. There was sh*t stirring courtesy of Timm, and plenty of yelling about BALI, CHEATING, NIRANGA and THE TRUTH.

Ciarran's ex-girlfriend Renee enters Bachelor in Paradise. Post continues below video.

It was a lot.

But what is the truth and what does Niranga, of whom we demand more screen time pls, have to do with it?

We've done some digging, and here's everything we found about Ciarran and Renee before they both appeared in the 2019 Bachelor franchise shows, during filming and before meeting once again at a Bula banquet. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Pre-Bachelor and Bachelorette.

Renee briefly appeared on Matt Agnew's season of The Bachelor. She applied after she and Ciarran broke up.

The former couple dated on-and-off from 2018, and as we learned on BIP, split in part because Ciarran cheated on her.

Conveniently he then appeared on The Bachelorette with Angie Kent last year.

(Channel 10 100 per cent would've known all this messy past, and would've banked on using it to create drama down the line... jackpot!)

Ciarran left the show in an emotional episode following the death of his nan. He has repeatedly said he believed he would've won if he stayed, and in his exit interview last October told Mamamia "it was a very hard decision to make and I kind of wish I didn't make it".

Post-Bachelorette and Bali.

Renee said Ciarran called her while still in the Bachelorette mansion to say he no longer wanted to be there and was keen to give their relationship another go. She even picked him up from the airport when he arrived back in Darwin.