Stevie Nicks had saved herself from addiction. Then her psychiatrist prescribed her a tranquilliser.

This post deals with addiction and might be triggering for some readers.



Stevie Nicks has an incredibly interesting life story - not that she has any plans to tell it.

The musician, 73, has been open and honest about the less glamourous parts of her life as a solo artist and part of one of the world's biggest bands. Over the years, the Fleetwood Mac singer has shared plenty of stories of the band's many, complicated relationships and affairs as well as their drug habits, which she claims they spent "millions" of dollars on.

Nicks has no plans to follow in the footsteps of other celebrities with a memoir or a biopic. But if she ever does, that part - the drugs - probably won't make it in.

"I managed to save myself. I got through some pretty scary moments, but I saved me, nobody else saved me," she told Tim McGraw on his Apple Music show Beyond the Influence Radio in August 2021.

"I survived me. I survived my cocaine. I survived by myself.

"I checked myself into rehab. Nobody did that for me. I did it and that's like with my whole life," she continued. "So I would dance over those parts just to give the wisdom out to people."

Image: Getty.

Nicks joined Fleetwood Mac in 1975 with her then-boyfriend Lindsey Buckingham.

By the time they began recording Rumours - considered one of the best albums of all time - their relationship had broken down and many of the lyrics from the hit songs we know and love are Nicks and Buckingham taking swipes at each other.

Buckingham wrote 'Second Hand News', 'Never Going Back Again' and 'Go Your Own Way' about Nicks who duly responded with 'Dreams'.