Even from a young age, it was clear Christina Aguilera was destined for greatness.

The singer and actor, who has long been a pop culture icon, began singing professionally at the age of six, in local talent shows. Two years later, she gave her first television appearance on Star Search, a talent competition in which American Idol and America's Got Talent followed in its steps years after.

When she turned 12, Aguilera landed a hosting gig on the Disney Channel show Mickey Mouse Club and when she was 17 years old; she released her first ever single, 'Genie In A Bottle'. It went straight to the top of the charts, where it stayed for five weeks.

Mickey Mouse Club, 1993. Image: Disney.

"People forget that I've been in this business since I was six years old, you know, performing and getting gigs and doing shows. But really it's something that I wouldn't see being any other way," she told The Guardian in 2008.

"At a really young age, I just gravitated towards performing and singing: it was what I was passionate about. Some people gravitate towards their Barbies; I gravitated towards the microphone. That was how it was.'"

Aguilera's rise to fame might have been a clear path, but over the last few decades, she's been open about her tumultuous childhood.