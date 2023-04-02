Christina Aguilera was a 90s pop icon. In interviews, she only ever gets asked about one thing.

Christina Aguilera has an incredible voice. She's always had it. A clip from a 1994 episode of The Mickey Mouse Club shows her at age 13, belting out the Aretha Franklin classic 'Think'.

Dancing enthusiastically behind her is a 12-year-old Britney Spears.

There were other stars of the future in The Mickey Mouse Club at the time, including Justin Timberlake and Ryan Gosling, but over the decades, it's Spears who's always kept popping up in the same frame as Aguilera, no matter what she achieves in her career.

Aguilera, daughter of musician Shelly and Ecuadorean-born soldier Fausto, started performing at the age of seven. She'd grown up in an unhappy home, with her mother walking out on her father after what Aguilera describes as "a lot of unpleasant things – a lot of pushing and shoving and fighting and quarrelling."

"Growing up, I did not feel safe," she told E! in 2009. "Feeling powerless is the worst feeling in the world. I turned to singing as an outlet. The pain at home is where my love for music came from."

Watch: Christina Aguilera performing 'Think' live at The Mickey Mouse Club in 1994.

Aguilera had been gifted with a four-octave range, but was also prepared to put in whatever work it took to make it to the top as a singer.

"As a child [entertainer], you're all pitted against one another, and other children are all about that grind, too," Aguilera told Health last year. "It's a weird space to grow up in."

When The Mickey Mouse Club was axed, Aguilera began focusing on her solo career, determined to put out an album while still at high school. She recorded 'Reflection', the theme song for the movie Mulan, when she was 17.

But Spears topped the charts before Aguilera. She was just 16 when she released '…Baby One More Time', along with the video of her in a school uniform. It went to number one in more than 20 countries and became one of the biggest-selling singles of all time.

Just months later, Aguilera released 'Genie In A Bottle'. The song was a hit before she even released a video, and also went to number one in more than 20 countries, but she couldn't avoid the comparisons to Spears.