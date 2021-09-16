Compare a 'Christine' and a 'Christian'. The blatant double standards of Scott Morrison.

Double standards are a curious thing.

One set of principles applied differently, more rigorously, to one person or persons compared to others.

As women, we're used to double standards. We've experienced them in some way shape or form our entire lives.

We're a bitch, he's confident.

We're a sl*t, he's just popular.

We're being bossy, he's a leader.

I could go on.

But I'd like to point you in the direction of a Christine and a Christian. Because right now we're seeing a double standard play out and it's the leader of our country, Scott Morrison, perpetuating it.

You might remember in October last year, former Australia Post Chief Executive Christine Holgate did something "appalling" and "disgraceful" in the eyes of the Prime Minister and was swiftly told to resign.

It was made public that she gave four senior executives a Cartier watch, worth around $20,000 in total, for securing a lucrative banking deal for the organisation back in 2018.

As the watch 'scandal' swept the news cycle, Mr Morrison was Ms Holgate's most vocal critic telling parliament, "She's been instructed to stand aside and if she doesn't wish to do that, Mr Speaker, she can go."

He was upset that "taxpayer organisations" were handing out Cartier watches to "well-paid executives." Ms Holgate rebutted that she actually had authority to award executives bonuses of up to $150,000. An investigation later released in January 2021 found no indication of dishonest or corrupt use of Australia Post funds, and the ABC went on to report that in 2018 - the year of the watches - federal ministers' delegates approved $40m worth of bonuses for Australian Public Service staff.

But alas, the watches didn't pass the "pub test" and amidst the criticism and strong words from the Prime Minister, Ms Holgate resigned on November 2, 2020.

As she told a Senate Committee inquiry in April 2021, she believes she was "bullied" out of her job. She believes her gender "absolutely" played a part.

"He has people in his cabinet, he has members of parliament, who are being accused of the most terrible atrocities to women ... and they’re allowed to stand and still remain in their jobs and represent our country. I was forced to stand down,” she pointed out.

Watch: Christine Holgate talking about double standards. Post continues after video.