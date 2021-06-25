"No. I don't want to." Last night, the details of Christian Porter's rape allegation were made public.

Warning: This post deals with sexual assault and suicide and might be triggering for some readers.

"As I was falling asleep in CP's arms, he was whispering to me, as if I were a toddler who had woken up in the middle of a nightmare 'shoosh, shoosh, shoosh, shoosh, Katie, shoosh. Don't cry, go back to sleep, it's all just a bad dream'."

We can all now read the 31-page dossier that landed on the desks of Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Greens Senator Sarah Hanson-Young and Labor Senator Penny Wong in February. Although, Morrison says he didn't read it, arguing it was better to hand it straight to the police.

The Federal Court has decided to make it public for the first time, publishing the entire document online on Thursday evening.

It outlines three alleged instances of sexual assault from 1988, made by a woman known only as Kate, against former Attorney General Christian Porter. He vehemently denies its contents. The document has been released on the one-year anniversary of her death by suicide.

The ABC was the first to report on the contents of that dossier back in February, omitting Porter's name from their reporting. As the story was picked up, he eventually identified himself as the rumour-mill ran rampant. But he sued the broadcaster and journalist Louise Milligan for defamation.

Video via 7News.

That case has since been discontinued, NSW Police have abandoned the criminal case because of "insufficient admissible evidence," Porter is back at Parliament House after two months of medical leave in the demoted position of Minister for Industry, Innovation and Science, and calls for an independent inquiry into the allegation have so far been ignored.

Before now, we've only known snippets of Kate's story. Today, we know what she alleges happened to her.