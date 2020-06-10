8000 videos and a suspicious phone call: What we know about the Madeleine McCann suspect.

It's been 13 years since three-year-old British toddler Madeleine McCann vanished from her family's holiday apartment in Praia da Luz, Portugal, while her parents dined metres away with friends.

On June 4, 2020, detectives announced a new suspect, and now authorities have confirmed in an interview with 60 Minutes they believe the little girl is dead.

Jailed German paedophile, Christian Brueckner, is currently being investigated by police in three countries as part of a joint operation. He is serving a seven-year prison sentence in Germany for the 2005 rape and torture of a 72-year-old American woman in Portugal.

He also has criminal records for the distribution of child pornography, sexual abuse of children, and violations of the Narcotics Act, according to various media reports.

German prosecutor Hans Christian Wolters has told 60 Minutes they realised Madeleine was no longer alive sometime in the last two years, and have strong evidence against their suspect.

"We have strong evidence that Madeleine McCann is dead and that our suspect killed her," he told the broadcaster.

"We don't have the body and no parts of the body, but we have enough evidence to say our suspect killed Madeleine McCann," Wolters added.