The 13 suspects yet to be questioned in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann.

With the case thrust back into the headlines after the recent Netflix documentary, The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann, several theories into what happened to the little girl have emerged.

Now, Mirror Online reports police have a list of 13 suspects in connection with the crime. The publication reports all 13 are still on the loose.

The suspects are as follows:

Fake charity collectors

On the day Maddie vanished from her bed, two men posing as "bogus charity collectors" were spotted in the area, one of whom had knocked on the door of the McCanns' apartment that week.

He was believed to be aged 40 to 45.

The second, aged 25 to 30 at the time, had approached a nearby property mere hours before Maddie's disappearance.

A 'disturbing and dirty man'

According to a British grandmother who was holidaying with family in the Algarve for her 50th birthday, a "scruffy weirdo" was hanging around the apartment days before Maddie went missing.

Gail Cooper described a “disturbing and dirty” man lurking nearby, which led to an artist's impression of the suspect, and was detailed in the Netflix documentary.