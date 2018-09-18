So we've all been pronouncing Chrissy Teigen's name wrong this entire time.

We thought we knew Chrissy Teigen. Sure, we haven’t actually met/seen/been in the same room as her, but thanks to the 24-hour tabloid news cycle and her welcome propensity for oversharing, we really felt like we did.

Occupation: model/host of TV show Lip Sync Battle.

Husband: John Legend.

Children: Luna and Miles.

Pets: Well, Puddy the bulldog died in March, and now we feel sad. So thanks.

Anyway, you get the point.

But it turns out we weren't across the 32-year-old quite as well as we hoped. Because today we learned we've been saying her name incorrectly this entire time.

With a single tweet Teigen issued a PSA to us/the rest of the world that her surname is not in fact pronounced "tee-gan" but...

"tie-gan".

word! gave up a long time ago. last name is tie-gen not tee-gen https://t.co/M9EvS9pTrW — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 17, 2018

Apparently she "gave up" trying to correct people "a long time ago". So much so that she even started adopting the mispronunciation herself.

See video evidence below.