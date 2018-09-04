baby

Just some photos of Chrissy Teigen's sweaty Spanx. Because boy can we relate.

Shapewear might be designed to “control” your apparently unruly tummy. But when you’ve shoved your flesh into a tube of entirely synthetic boob-to-knee fabric, one thing it cannot control is the sweat.

So. Much. Sweat.

No one is immune to this cruel sartorial trade-off. Not even supermodel Chrissy Teigen.

In a video posted to her Instagram story over the weekend, the 32-year-old mother of two shared evidence of the phenomenon courtesy of a wintery Christmas-themed photoshoot. Staged in summer.

The struggle is real. Image: Instagram.

“This is pure moisture,” Teigen said, showing off her stained shapewear. “We’re pretending it’s Christmas, and it’s so hot out[side]. This is sweat."

The Lip Sync Battle co-host also flashed her damp bra, sharing the very real problem that is underboob sweat. (Or so I'm told.)

Image: Instagram.
Teigen became a shapewear convert after having her first child, Luna Simone, to husband John Legend in 2016.

"I think people think that I've snapped back, but I really have just in fact been utilising undergarments more than ever," she told PEOPLE. "I never was a Spanx person or a waist trainer person. Now I do it. It looks great on the outside, but trust me, I'm a bit soft."

Spanx even played a role in sparking her peak-Hollywood relationship with Kim Kardashian West. In an interview with the reality star for the "Inner Circle" series on her app, Teigen recalled the first time they met - a dinner at STK restaurant in New York.

"I was so nervous to meet you, first of all," she said. "I knew all about you, I felt like kind of a weirdo. You made me feel so much better because we went to the bathroom and you had me zip you up and I was like, 'Oh my god! She has Spanx on! She's normal.'"

