"Joy has filled our home and hearts again." Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are expecting another baby.

This post deals with pregnancy loss and might be triggering for some readers.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are expecting another baby.

Teigen posted her pregnancy news on Instagram, alongside photos of her growing bump.

"The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again," she wrote.

"[One] billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way. Every appointment I've said to myself, 'ok if it's healthy today I'll announce' but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I'm just too nervous still.

"I don't think I'll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I'm feeling hopeful and amazing."

Legend reposted her photos, captioning it with five hearts.

Teigen has frequently shared her journey with IVF over the past few months, after mourning the loss of their third child, Jack, who passed away in utero at 20 weeks in 2020.