Chrissy Teigen lost baby Jack a year ago. The pain hasn't gone away.

This post deals with miscarriage and might be triggering for some readers.

It's been a year since Chrissy Teigen lost her baby, Jack.

The 35-year-old, who shares two children with John Legend, was 20 weeks into her pregnancy when she miscarried, after finding out she was pregnant in June last year.

This week, the model shared an emotional Instagram post dedicated to her baby, in honour of National Son Day in the US.

Sharing a candid photo of herself crying in a hospital bed with her husband, Teigen wrote that while her son taught her she could "survive anything", the pain hasn't gone away.

"To the son we almost had. A year ago you gave me the greatest pain I could ever imagine to show me I could survive anything, even if I didn’t want to," she began the post.

"I didn’t get to take care of you but you came and went to get me to love myself and take care of myself because our bodies are precious and life is a miracle. They told me it would get easier but yeah, that hasn’t started yet," she continued.

"Mum and dad love you forever."