Celeb in 5: Sunday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. When a ‘fan’ accused Chrissy Teigen of plastic surgery, she had the best response.

She’s a model, cookbook author, mother and a TV host, but for many, Chrissy Teigen is known as the social media queen and champion of shutting down trolls.

Her latest claim to the throne? Shutting down an Instagram user who left Chrissy a backhanded compliment on her latest Insta post.

The comment was posted on a throwback photo of Teigen and her then-boyfriend (now-husband) John Legend at the 2008 Grammy Awards.

Poking a bit of fun at herself, Teigen captioned the pic: “Grammys 2008. 10 years ago. This tan!!! Lmao.” (Same girl, same.)

In response, a follower commented on the post, accusing Teigen of having plastic surgery: “Wow so stunning here!! Before the boobies and fillers, so natural and stunning. You both still look great.”

And just like the social media queen she is, Teigen shut down her body shaming troll. “Boobies and fillers? F*ck off with your backhanded sh*t,” she replied, later adding, “2 babies and 10 years. By, b.”

Teigen often uses social media to shut down haters and critics, like the time she shut down Piers Morgan for implying modeling isn’t a proper job.

Or the time she was blocked by the President himself.

2. How Meghan Trainor almost ruined her own proposal.



Singer Meghan Trainor got engaged over Christmas, but she came very close to ruining the proposal…

Opening up on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Trainor told Fallon that she was in the middle of taking a Snapchat when her boyfriend, Spy Kids star Daryl Sabara proposed. Oops.

“He took me for my birthday to Palm Springs to this zoo that had incredible Christmas lights, which he knows I’m obsessed with… I tried to Snapchat. And he was like, ‘Can you just put that away for once second?'”