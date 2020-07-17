"I get the irony." Chris Sebastian on stepping out of Guy's shadow by going on The Voice.

The irony of carving out his own identity on the show his very famous brother is a coach on is not lost on Chris Sebastian.

Chris is one of four finalists hoping to take out The Voice title this year, the same show his brother Guy has been a coach on for two seasons.

"It's a weird scenario," Chris told Mamamia ahead of Sunday's finale.

Things I say while watching The Voice. Post continues below video.

"I'm trying to break out of only being identified as being the brother of Guy Sebastian, whilst being on a show that Guy's on. I get the irony. I hope people don't think it's lost on me," he said, saying despite this he never doubted The Voice as the right platform for him to further his career.

"I think as far as integrity goes, there isn't another show that maintains that level of integrity. They'll drum up drama with the coaches, but they won't do it with the artists. They keep that really pure, and it's the only show that does that."

He's got nothing but positive words for the show and its production these days, even as the contestants, coaches and crew navigate the bizarre world that is filming a reality show during a pandemic. But it hasn't always been like this.

Chris appeared on The Voice Australia's very first season and acknowledged it didn't go well. He previously said he felt like his story arch during that season was all about who his brother was.

Guy reacting to Chris' The Voice blind audition. Image: Channel 9.