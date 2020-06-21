'Okay. We need to stop trying to make manufactured drama happen on The Voice.'

I can say with certainty that there have been 1,352 seasons of The Voice. And most all of them go exactly the same way:

Lots of talented people (and some average ones) sing in front of the judges during the Blind Auditions. This is by far the best bit, because can they sing, will the judges turn, who will they choose, etc.

Next comes the Battles, where the judges (now understood to be 'coaches') pit two of their team members against each other, to sing a song that definitely only suits one person's voice. Then everyone argues about who was the best, and the coach chooses one person to remain on their team.

But there's also SAVES. Each coach has two Saves throughout the battle rounds, that they can use for any contestant who gets eliminated.

This is where things get confusing and decidedly less interesting.

The next round is the Play-Offs.

But wait, isn't that the same as the Battles, you ask?

Yes. But also no.

In the Play-Offs, two contestants go head-to-head to sing a different song, and if a coach chooses to keep an eliminated contestant, it's called a Wildcard, not a Save.

Then there's the Showdowns, the Finals and the Grand Final, and honestly, the whole process appears to only take like two and a half weeks.

And that's the problem. When you've done the same show, with the same format, one million times, something needs to change. That's why someone evicted the Madden brothers at one point, and traded 1 x Jessie J for 1 x Kelly Rowland.

So this year, I have it on good authority (I made this up) a producer at Channel 9 has sat in a boardroom, looked around thoughtfully, and come up with an idea.