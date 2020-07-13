A fake pregnancy and "coded messages": The bizarre conspiracies that won't leave Beyoncé alone.

Beyoncé is a lot of things.

Beyoncé is one of the most successful and influential artists of recent times. She's a cultural icon, with more than 100 million record sales worldwide, who has influenced precisely... well, everyone.

She's a superstar, a mother-of-three and the wife of Jay-Z. She's a feminist and a business mogul. She's a powerful Black woman who promotes and celebrates her Black culture and uses her platform to draw attention to and protest racial injustices.

For example, her speech at the 2017 Grammys.

But if you believe the unqualified people of the internet, Beyonce is an Italian woman named Ann Marie Lastrassi who sends secret coded messages to global elites through her music.

I know, I know, but don't worry; even they can see she is still 'Queen Bey', because she's also allegedly queen of the Illuminati.

The above claims came from a wannabe politician named KW Miller. He is running for Congress in Florida, who is so anti 'deep state global elites' he wants to be one.