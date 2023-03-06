Last year, Chris Rock was slapped by Will Smith. He's just blamed Jada Pinkett Smith.

A year on from the infamous Oscars slap, Chris Rock and Will Smith are back in the headlines.

Rock broke his silence on the slap 'heard around the world' during his Netflix comedy special, Selective Outrage, which aired on Sunday, and he did not hold back.

The 58-year-old accused Smith of practising "selective outrage" and pointed out that he "had nothing to do with" the slap.

He also had a few things to say about Jada Pinkett Smith and Meghan Markle.

Here are the four moments from the Netflix special that everyone is talking about.

1. He talked about that time he got "smacked at the f***ing Oscars".

Let's start here, shall we?

After hinting at the slap during the beginning of the show, Rock spent the final minutes of the special directly addressing what went down between him and Will Smith at the 2022 Oscars.

"A year ago last week, I got smacked at the f***ing Oscars by this motherf*****," he said.

"A lot of people are like, did it hurt? It still hurts! I got 'Summertime' ringing in my ears. But I'm not a victim, baby. You will never see me on Oprah, it’s not gonna happen. No, I took that hit like [professional boxer] Pacquiao."

Rock then pointed out that Smith is "significantly bigger" than he is.

"This guy does movies with his shirt off. You’ll never see me do a movie with my shirt off," he said.

"You've never seen me do a movie with my shirt off. If I'm in a movie getting open heart surgery, I got on a sweater. Will Smith played Muhammed Ali in a movie! You think I auditioned for that part? I played Pookie in New Jack City... Even in animation, he's bigger: I'm a zebra, he's a shark."